An influx of federal cash--real or anticipated--is setting DelDOT up for strong pursuit of significant long-term goals.
"You will see the federal funding at $325 million. Typically, that has been $250 [million]. This increase to $325 [million] reflects what we anticipate receiving under the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill," said DelDOT Sec. Nicole Majeski during the Joint Finance Committee's hearing on the department's proposed FY '23 budget. "The caveat is that the bill itself has passed, but the budget associated with that bill has not passed Congress yet. This is what we anticipate receiving for this next fiscal year."
The funding increase bumps the Trust Fund up to just over $1 billion. They plan to take full advantage of the indfall by implementing perhaps a historic plan for upgrading Delaware's transportation infrastructure.
"We...anticipate using about $43 million of the stimulus money that we received the previous years from [the Federal Transit Administration] and [Federal Highway Administration] to counteract the the revenue losses that we experienced during the pandemic," Majeski said. "So how are we going to spend this billion dollars? The majority of it is going to go towards our capital program--60% will go towards our capital program. We will have a $610 million capital program on the transportation side for next year, which is if not the largest, close to the largest, transportation program that we've had ever in the state."
The DMV has always a substantial source of income for the department, which saw a $180 million dip in revenue caused by the pandemic. But the silver lining is the explosion in popularity or the DMV's online services--a trend the department wants to encourage, so fewer people are visiting their brick-and-mortar locations.
With 103,000 online transactions performed over the previous year, Majeski said. They account for $236.4 million of the department's source of revenue, or 23%, while I-95 tolls and SR-1 tolls make up a combined $202.6 million, or 20%. While that's mostly good news, she says part of their operating budget increase request this year is tied to that very same increase in popularity.
"Our DMV credit card fees...the increase in the credit card transactions that we're seeing--which is a good thing--but there are credit card fees associated with that," Majeski said. "That increase is reflective."
The department is seeking a $359.3 million operating budget, a roughly 5% increase year-over-year, but Majeski said that's largely due to debt service their looking to pay down.
"When you compare this request to our base budget for 2022, you do see about an overall 5% increase, but the majority of that has to do with the debt service, because we used stimulus money to pay down the debt service last year," she said. "Our overall operating expenses are an increase of 1.3%."
A potion of their increase is looking to aid hiring efforts. The department is facing a 10% vacancy rate, with engineering staffing down 9%, equipment operations down 9%, mechanics down 16%, bus drivers down 15%, and DMV and frontline workers down 13%. While they look to backfill some of those open positions through internships, co-ops, and apprentice programs leading ultimately to more employees, they're also looking to expand some positions.
"On the position side, we are asking for three casual seasonal positions to be converted into full-time positions...These are positions that are doing full-time hours and work and we want to convert them into full-time positions," she said. "We're requesting two new [Full Time Equivalent (FTE)] for South District for the Public Works Division. This is in Sussex County. This is the division that is reviewing all entrance plans and approvals and permitting and inspection. What they have seen is about a 33% increase in the number of permits that they're seeing on an annual basis, and we need to increase the staff in order to to keep up with the demand that's down there. Two new FTEs for signal maintenance. We are responsible for maintaining just under 2,000 devices statewide--that number has increased about 58% over the last 10 years, but the number of staff that we've had assigned to it has not increased at all. The staff is also responsible for after-hour calls and emergency responses, so we want to increase that to to have adequate staffing."
DelDot will continue to invest in Transportation Resiliency and Sustainability, focused on combating the impacts Delaware faces from climate change and sea level rise on its roadways.
Majeski said $1 billion worth of Delaware's infrastructure is currently at risk because of those effects, and the strength of more "100-year storms" than the state has ever seen before is forcing the department to prioritize taking action.
"This new division...is focusing on what measures can we take to the existing infrastructure? What are some measures that we can take to protect our future infrastructure as we're looking at projects," she said. "It's also focusing on the electrification of our infrastructure as well."
Of their current fleet, 20 buses are currently electric and nother 6 electric vehicles will replace diesel buses before the end of the year, which will bring their total number of electrified vehicles up to 10%, one of their more pressing initiatives.
DelDOT also owns and maintains 90% of the state's bridges, and of those 1,700 structures, their looking to invest between $80 million to $90 million each year to rehabilitate and restore them.
"The good news is that only 2% of those bridges are in poor condition--so about 25 of them--and half of them are already scheduled for construction in the coming year. So we are making great progress on our bridge side," Majeski said. "The other new formula funding that we're going to receive is $3.5 million each year for EV infrastructure. This is for us to be deploying EV charging stations throughout the state that are available for the public. This is something that we're partnering with DNREC on to coordinate those efforts, to make sure that we're serving the areas that we need to, that it's equitably distributed."