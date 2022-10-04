DelDOT is planning three weekend closures of sections of I-95 in Wilmington as they put the finishing touches on the "Restore the Corridor" Project.
The first begins on Friday evening at 8 p.m. on southbound I-95 from 202 to 141, as DelDOT was forced to move work back a week due to the Remnants of Hurricane Ian that have drenched the area this week.
The plan is to fully pave the middle and right lanes on I-95 southbound, along with pave the temporarily crossovers that have been used, which means the Wilmington 2nd Street ramp to SB I-95 will also be closed.
During that process, they will begin installing the permanent lane markings, so what you start to see on the road on Monday morning, will be what I-95 will look like when the project is complete, according to DelDOT's Mark Buckalew.
"We really want to hand over a clean, finished product. We don't want to have to out and blast out any old stripes and get those grooves in the pavement."
I-95 southbound is set to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.
The major changes going forward will be southbound I-95 will be on the correct side of the Brandywine River Bridge, and the ramp to northbound Delaware Avenue (Route 52) will be restored.
The bigger issue will be the following weekend, as they look to raise the grade of I-95 just south of 202 on the curve to the Brandywine River Bridge.
The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, October 14, and run until 5 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, meaning Friday evening and both Monday commutes will be affected.
Buckalew said the fact they will be total repaving and difficult terrain required the longer, total closure.
"It makes it difficult to maintain traffic because of the elevation difference. With the grade going up, we had to remove guardrail, and without the guardrail, you don't want the travelling going down a road that would require a guardrail."
The final planned weekend is northbound I-95's paving from Friday, October 28 to Monday, October 31. That will run from 8 p.m. on that Friday through the following Monday morning.
That closure will begin at the 495 split, with the main alternate to Wilmington being I-495 northbound to Route 13.
DELDOT is hoping to have most of the major portions of the construction project completed before the end of 2022, although some work on the undersides of the viaduct and Brandywine River Bridges may continue into 2023.