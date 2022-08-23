DelDOT is advising of a slight change in the I-95 Restore the Corridor work zone that may increase traffic congestion during peak travel periods.
Starting later this week, the left shoulder of the northbound highway will be closed as you approach the Concord Pike interchange.
The right lane will be designated to exit onto Route 202, while the left lane will continue on 95 North.
The traffic pattern is anticipated to remain in place through the end of September.
DelDOT says the change is being made to allow for traffic barrier work in the median and left shoulder.