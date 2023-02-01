DelDOT said they removed over 59,000 bags of trash alongside Delaware's roadways in 2022.
DelDOT credited the work done by DelDOT maintenence employees, Adopt-A-Highway participants, Work A Day Earn A Pay, and inmate work from the Department of Correction.
Among the 2022 removals were 6,000 tires, 3,500 signs, and 250 appliances placed alongside Delaware's roads.
“We live in too beautiful a state to put up with the litter problem that we have,” commented Governor John Carney during his State of the State address on January 20, 2023. He added, “We shouldn’t have to rely on other people to pick up our trash. We should stop throwing it out the window in the first place. That’s really the fundamental message.”
The four years of "Keep DE Litter Free" have netted more than 216,000 bags of trash.