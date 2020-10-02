Delaware's Secretary of Transportation has a message for drivers in the state - "Focus!"
"It is ridiculous that people are not paying attention out on the roadways," said DelDOT Secretary Jennifer Cohan. "I know everybody is super distracted out there, it's 2020, it's been a crazy year, but people have got to start paying attention behind the wheel because people are dying out there."
Cohan was reacting to the more than 90 fatalities in the state so far this year despite reduced traffic volumes, and the fact that three DelDOT workers have been injured in accidents over the past two weeks.
Two of the DelDOT workers were operating mowers in marked work zones.
"That's what's making me so angry is that people are not even paying attention that there's people out there working in the right-of-way and alongside the road," said Cohan.
"In both of these situations it was a driver who just wasn't paying attention and plowed right into them."
On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, a DelDOT mower was hit in the area of Harris Road and Noxontown Road in Townsend.
The mower operator was airlifted to Christiana Hospital with what Cohan described as serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Cohan said the drivers of both vehicles that hit the mowers have been cited by Delaware State Police.
Cohan said in addition to distraction, speed has been a contributing factor in many of the state's fatal crashes.
She said even DelDOT's chief traffic engineer has been immune from the carnage.
His personal vehicle was hit on Route 1 near Milford and flipped over by a vehicle that was allegedly speeding.
The number of fatalities on Delaware roads this year is about the same as last year but Cohan says that comes with a caveat due to coronavirus travel restrictions.
"We had five months of traffic that was down fifty to 85-percent."
Cohan, who is leaving DelDOT at the end of October, said she has been speaking with public safety officials on enforcement opportunities that might help get the message across to motorists.