An additional exit could be coming to Delaware Route 1 south of Christiana Mall as DELDOT continues to fight congestion on one of its busiest stretches of roadway in Delaware.
Over 70,000 vehicles a day travel along Route 1 between the Christiana Mall and Route 40, making it the most-traveled, non-interstate stretch of road in the First State.
That volume often leads to traffic backups, with a DELDOT study estimating it could take a driver over 14 minutes in the afternoon to get from the Mall to Tybouts Corner (Route 13/71 interchange) by 2050.
Pat Martino, Director of Transportation for RK&K Civil Engineering said the first major interchange south of the Mall, Route 273, is a major issue going forward.
"The travel times along SR (State Route) 1 and SR 273 are expected to get quite long if there are no improvements made to SR 1."
DELDOT recently completed a project that added a third lane to Route 1 in both directions between Routes 273 and 40, although both expansions end in an exit-only lane.
That might not be the final extension.
At a public workshop Wednesday, DELDOT discussed adding a third full-time travel lane, which would match the segment south of the Route 13 merge heading towards the canal, with a fourth lane being used for traffic getting on-and-off the expressway.
In addition, DELDOT cited a major concern with what is known as a "dogleg" left, where traffic exiting southbound 1 is exiting right for westbound 273, to only then need to get all the way to the left to turn onto southbound 7, which parallels 1 in the region.
Martino's colleague B.J. Song said 80% of traffic exiting 1 onto westbound 273 is trying to make that move onto 7, and that they are proposing putting in a new partial exit midway between Routes 273 and 40 to help traffic get to 7 directly, by placing a southbound exit ramp and northbound entrance ramp that would connect directly to the Route 7/Newtown Road intersection.
"The proposed Newtown ramps provide motorists with another route option, a more direct connection, to their destinations along SR 7, while bypassing congested intersections along 273 and also the SR 7 corridor."
DELDOT also addressed potential plans to reshape the Route 1/273 interchange with four different plans.
Three utilize the proposed Newtown Road ramps to alleviate congestion along the 273 stretch between Routes 1 and 7.
Those would block traffic exiting Southbound 1 from accessing Southbound 7 through the 273 interchange, forcing those drivers to head down to the Newtown ramp, while the traffic light on 273 east of the interchange could be moved further east to create more space for traffic with differing ramp styles.
The third of those options would create what is known as a Single Point Urban Interchange, where all left turn movements trying to get on-and-off 273 and 1 would converge in the middle of the interchange on Route 273 in a 3-tiered traffic cycle. It would be the first of its kind in Delaware, but it does exist in neighboring states, including the New Hampshire Avenue interchange with the Inter-County Connector in Montgomery County, Maryland.
A fourth option would potentially forego the Newtown ramps, but instead move the Southbound 1 on-ramp/off-ramp with 273 over to Route 7 on the town limit of Christiana, similar to the I-95/Marsh Road/Carr Road interchange.
DELDOT said they are recommending the Single Point Urban Interchange, estimating it would cut the average travel time from the Christiana River to Wedgefield Drive by nearly 20 seconds, with 50% of traffic heading to Route 7 utilizing the new Newtown Road ramp. A dedicated ramp exit lane would aid the current traffic trying to make the "dogleg maneuver" still get to Route 7.
DELDOT also said they are proposing noise barriers protecting the School Bell Apartments, Christiana Meadows, Whethersfield, and Lincoln Center. and would add retaining walls, berms, or fencing in other areas.
Whichever option is selected, DELDOT still needs to complete an environmental study, so the estimated $100-200 million project would not get started until at least late 2022, and they did not provide a tighter timetable.
DELDOT said following the Route 273 to Route 40 improvements is a closer look at the Tybouts Corner interchange, which features a nearly-daily backup on Route 1 southbound as it merges with Route 13, as the Route 1 traffic is briefly forced into a single lane before merging into three lanes.
Anyone wishing to provide feedback is asked to email DELDOT at dotpublic@delaware.gov by November 26.
You can view DELDOT's complete presentation at their website.