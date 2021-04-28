This is National Work Zone Awareness Week but at least one driver in Delaware missed the message.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) officials said a car smashed into the back of one of their mobile attenuator trucks on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, on Route 1 near Biddles Corner.
There were no reported injuries, but the wreck serves as a stark reminder of the need for the work zone safety campaign.
"There were over 47,000 work zones throughout Delaware in 2020 ranging from minor utility adjustments, maintenance activities, repaving projects, to large capital highway improvement projects such as the I-95 Rehabilitation project in Wilmington," said DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski.
"For the safety of all workers and motorists on the Delaware roadways, please slow down, stay alert, and follow the posted signs in work zones. Remember to drive like you work here because their lives depend on it."