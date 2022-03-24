President Joe Biden turned to one of Delaware's most famous athletes to take the lead on promoting fitness in America.
Biden named former WNBA MVP and Olympic gold medalist Elena Delle Donne to join Chef José Andrés as co-chairs of the Presidents Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition.
The goal of PCFSN is to expand national awareness of the important of mental health, and its connection to physical fitness.
The 2019 WNBA MVP has a middle-grade series, Hoops, and a memoir My Shot: Balancing it All and Standing Tall.
Delle Donne collaborates with her wife, Amanda, on Deldon, which creates custom wood pierces including cutting boards and wall art.
She's also founded the Elena Delle Donne Foundation to raise funds for Lyme disease research, special needs programs, and animal welfare work.