Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne was back in the Washington Mystics' lineup for the first time in nearly two years Sunday.
ELENA DELLE DONNE IS BACK 👏 @espnw pic.twitter.com/S5xsOy9gAk— ESPN (@espn) August 22, 2021
Unfortunately, her 16 points weren't enough to overcome the Seattle Storm, who used a late 12-2 run to win 85-78 at Washington.
Delle Donne, the University of Delaware and Ursuline Academy product, has been out of action due to two back surgeries. Her last game was in October, 2019 - leading the Mystics to a WNBA championship. She played that game with three herniated disks in her back.
Breanna Stewart had 20 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks for the Storm. Tina Charles led Washington with 20 points.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.