A sacrifice fly by the Texas state champions in the 7th inning proved the difference as Delmar lost 5-4 in the 2022 Little League Softball World Series Championship Game.
Delmar had gone through the tournament undefeated, and put themselves in a good position taking a 3-0 lead after two innings.
Macy Rickards' RBI single drove in Averi Naugle with the game's first run, and Ella Twilley's second-inning 2-run double stretched the lead to 3.
The game flipped in the 4th inning, as Texas put together a 4-run, two-out rally.
A 2-run single, RBI double, and then a run-scoring error turned the 3-0 lead into a 4-3 deficit for the Maryland champions who have players from Delaware.
Naugle would single and score on an error in the 5th to re-tie the game, and eventually the game went to extra innings.
Texas took advantage of a lead-off bean ball, intentional walk, and fielder's choice to put two runners in scoring position with one out, and then a sacrifice fly put them back on top 5-4.
A pair of strikeouts ended the rally, and a leadoff single by Isabella Campbell gave Delmar life to respond.
She would steal second base, but go no further as a groundout and strikeout ended Delmar's dreams of a world title.
Rickards and Naugle each had two hits for Delmar, who won the Purple Bracket at the World Series played in Greenville, North Carolina.
It's the second time this summer a Little League-brand team with Delaware players lost to a Texas team in a World Series championship game.
Lower Sussex fell to a team from Waco in the Senior League Softball World Series played in Roxana earlier this month.