A Delmar police officer has died three days after he was violently assaulted on the job.
Cpl. Keith Heacook, 54, was declared "clinically dead" Wednesday at 12:48 p.m. at a Baltimore hospital, according to Delmar Police Chief Ivan Barkley.
He remains on life support for organ donation purposes.
"I need you to know that even with his sacrifice, he's still a hero for someone. His family and the good corporal have graciously decided to donate his organs so someone else may live with his sacrifice. Our community, my department, his family, we all mourn him," said Chief Barkley.
Heacook had been hospitalized and on a ventilator at Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland, since Sunday after he was first on-scene to respond to a fight in the Yorkshire Estates community on April 25, 2021.
After Heacook did not respond to dispatch, back-up was sent in. Officers found him lying face down, unconscious, surrounded by blood. They said it was evident he had suffered severe head trauma.
In court records, a witness told police she observed Randon Wilkerson stomping repeatedly on Heacook's head. Wilkerson was also accused of violently assaulting two elderly neighbors, hitting them with a glass object. Both the husband and wife were hospitalized; the wife suffered critical injuries.
Wilkerson faces charges of attempted murder and assault charges, however, Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced outside the Delmar Police Department that those are going to be upgraded to murder.
"The man who stole him from his family, and from his community, has been arrested, and mark my words, he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. He will be held accountable for his heinous crimes against Cpl. Heacook, against the elderly couple he viciously attacked, and against Delmar and our entire state."
In a previous interview, Barkley had said Heacook was mulling retirement after 22 years on the force.
--
WDEL's Sean Greene contributed to this story.