A Delmar police officer hasn't regained consciousness following a violent assault that's left him fighting for his life at Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland.
"As a whole, as a family, we are still in a bit of an emotional state. We are, if you would, grieving even though Keith [Heacook] is still with us. We're shocked and we're just trying to come to grips with what's happened," Delmar Police Chief Ivan Barkley told WRDE-TV. "His wife, his family are at his side--they're there with him, [and] we have some of our PD family standing guard with him as well."
Cpl. Keith Heacook, who's a 22-year veteran of the force, was first on-scene to respond to reports of a fight at a home in the Yorkshire Estates community in Delmar Sunday morning, April 25, 2021.
"It was learned a male, who identified himself as...a resident of the listed address, reported that an unknown individual was fighting with everyone in the residence and destroying the house," court records said.
After arriving on-scene, dispatch attempted to radio Cpl. Heacook and received no response. That's when they sent in back-up.
According to court records obtained by WDEL, officers who arrived next found Heacook lying face down, unconscious, with a pool of blood surrounding his head. He suffered severe head trauma, police said.
A female witness inside the home told police she observed Randon Wilkerson standing over Cpl. Heacook and repeatedly stomped on his head.
When Wilkerson, 30, was taken into custody, officers said he had blood on his hands and forearms as well as small lacerations on both of his hands.
Wilkerson is also accused of assaulting a pair of elderly neighbors with a glass object. They, too, were hospitalized.
In court records, Wilkerson admitted to those assaults and causing a disturbance inside the home, but denies assaulting Cpl. Heacook. He also said he had ingested large amounts of illegal narcotics and alcohol, court records showed.
Wilkerson faces a host of charges including attempted murder, assault, burglary, and terroristic threatening.
Court records said he also faces an additional charge of offensive touching of a medical professional after police said he purposefully kicked a woman attempting to draw blood from him despite repeated warnings to comply.
"Wilkerson was informed that if he kicked [unnamed] there would be charges pursued, therefore, he needed to remain still. D Wilkerson then replied 'you mean like this?' and proceeded to attempt to kick [unnamed] who was kneeled, preparing to extract blood, with her face close to D Wilkerson's feet. D Wilkerson was redirected and advised of the consequences if he kicked [unnamed]. D Wilkerson then looked at myself and... proceeded to use his left foot to kick [unnamed] in her arms as she attempted to draw blood."
Delaware State Police are investigating the case.
Wilkerson is due in court Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
In the meantime, hundreds attended a vigil for Heacook Sunday evening. Barkley called the support the Delmar Police Department has received from across the nation "heartwarming."
"In a time where a lot of law enforcement is trying to figure out direction and they're not sure if the communities are with them, it is touching and very heartwarming to see people come out the way they have, and I can tell you I've had emails from all over the country today and yesterday," said Chief Barkley. "People well-wishing; folks wishing to help in any way that they can. So, you know, to some extent we're in a good place."
Barkley said Heacook was contemplating retirement recently.
"And moving onto the university system [in Salisbury]," said Barkley. "He was looking forward to that...he hadn't actually given a date or anything...that was something he was looking at his future and how his future was going to look and how the future of his family was going to look."