Delmar Little League will play for a spot in the Little League Softball World Series after defeating Toms River, New Jersey 6-1 in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Winners Bracket Championship Tuesday afternoon.
Delmar, whose league boundary straddles the Maryland/Delaware line, but represents Maryland in Little League competition, broke open a close game with a four-run 5th inning.
Audrey Senft and Kate Quade both hit two-run singles in the rally to support pitcher Macy Rickards, who had RBI singles in the first and third innings.
Rickards pitched a complete game in the circle, allowing just five hits and one run, while striking out 9.
She's allowed just 3 runs in 14 innings in Delmar's three victories, while striking out 25 batters against just one walk.
Delmar advances to Thursday's championship game to face the winner of tomorrow's 7pm game between Toms River and Delaware champion Georgetown.
New Jersey won the first meeting between the teams 6-2 earlier in the tournament.
Delmar would be the first team with Delaware representation to make the Little League Softball World Series since Canal's 2017 run to the semifinals.
All games in the Mid-Atlantic Regional are being streamed on ESPN+.