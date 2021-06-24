Delmar Police have been attempting to unionize for almost 25 years.
Soon, they may finally get the chance.
The state Senate unanimously passed SB 181 Tuesday. The measure would not create a union in Delmar, but would open the door for officers to unionize and collectively bargain.
"We believe that the officers of Delmar deserve to know that we support them to have the same opportunities and protections available to other municipal police departments," said the bill's primary sponsor Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola (D-Newark). "They put their lives on the line every day for Delawareans, and like every other Delaware police department, Delmar police officers should have the opportunity to bargain for higher wages and conditions, if they choose."
The town straddles both Delaware and Maryland. The Maryland side amended its charter and approved collective bargaining more than a decade ago.
This latest push in the General Assembly comes after the Delmar Police Department lost of one of their own. Cpl. Keith Heacook was brutally beaten to death when he responded, alone, to a domestic dispute in late April. Randon Wilkerson faces a murder charge in connection with Heacook's murder.
"The town of Delmar, in this case, I think needs our help here," said state Sen. Brian Pettyjohn (R-Georgetown). "Really, at the end of the day, they just want a decent wage; they want safe working conditions; they want to make sure that the town has their back. The town has been put in a very unenviable position here as of late, and I believe that this is the right thing to do."
Senator Dave Lawson (R-Marydel) echoed Pettyjohn's comments.
"It's long overdue, they're are very few officers, they're overworked, pulling a seven-day shift, 24 hours a day," said Lawson. "It's just something that must be done."
The union that wants to organize in Delmar would seek to have two officers per shift.
The bill now heads to the House for consideration. There are just four days left in the legislative session.