Kinsley Rayne's 7th inning RBI single gave Delmar a 2-1 victory over Connecticut to remain undefeated at the 2022 Little League Softball World Series.
The Maryland state champions with Delaware representation fell behind in the 3rd inning due to an unearned run, only to have Macy Rickards hit an RBI double to tie game.
Rickards then battled Sophia Horvack in a pitchers duel that stretched into the extra inning. The Delmar starter tossed 18 strikeouts against just 3 walks and 4 hits.
Averi Naugle started the winning rally with a 1-out single, before Rickards and Audrey Senft were intentionally walked with two outs to set up Rayne's heroics.
Next up for Delmar will be the winner of a later game between the Philippines and Italy.
Delmar's game is scheduled to be shown on ESPN2 at 4pm Friday, with the victory earning a spot in the World Series semifinals.