The Delmarva Chicken Festival will return in 2023.
Leaders with the Delmarva Chicken Association announced Monday that the festival will take place October 7th at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury Md., home of minor league baseball's Delmarva Shorebirds. There will be no admission charge.
The 2023 Delmarva Chicken Festival celebrates the 100th anniversary of the first dedicated broiler chicken farm on Delmarva. It became renowned for cooking up chicken in a ten-foot frying pan that was billed as the world's largest. The festival was held at various locations in Maryland and Delaware between 1948 and 2014.
“As our members started thinking about how to celebrate the chicken community’s 100th birthday, several chicken growers suggested bringing back the Delmarva Chicken Festival for a centennial celebration,” said Zach Evans, DCA’s 2023 board president. “We all recognized the warm welcome the festival would get, and we’re excited to invite everyone on Delmarva, and the many visitors to the region to join us for this year’s festival, in the region where the chicken industry was born.”
This year's festival will include local food trucks, live music, vendors, historical and educational exhibits and children's activities. A fireworks display will conclude the day at about 7:00 p.m. Allen Harim Foods, Amick Farms, Mountaire Farms, Perdue Farms and Tyson are presenting sponsors of the festival.
“I’ve participated in many Delmarva Chicken Festivals over the years, and I’m thrilled to part of the committee bringing it back one more time this year,” chicken grower Mary Lou Brown of Hurlock, Md. said. “It’s a great opportunity for me, as a family farmer, to share with the public who the chicken community is and what we provide for Delmarva.”
Food truck operators, businesses and vendors are invited to inquire about sponsorship opportunities at the festival. For more information, visit www.dcachicken.com, call 302-856-9037 or email dca@dcachicken.com