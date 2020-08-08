If you're a Delmarva Power customer whose power is still out after Friday night's storm, you'll be waiting a few days before your service is restored.
Crews are working as fast as they can, but Friday's storm was the second part of a one-two punch after Tropical Storm Isaias hit the area Tuesday, said company president Gary Stockbridge.
"Literally as this came through, we were wrapping up (restoring service to) the 130,000 customers that had been out over the past week, and the good news is our storm infrastructure was still stood up and moving forward," said Stockbridge.
As of Saturday afternoon, roughly half of the approximately 14 thousand customers affected by Friday's storm had their power restored, and Stockbridge said he didn't want to estimate exactly how long it would take to get everyone else back online until a thorough assessment of the situation is completed.
"We've actually suspended our estimated times of restoration at this point while we do the assessment, because the last thing we wanna do is keep moving around those numbers and those times, so customers have a difficult time planning--we wanna set it, and then we wanna hit those targets," said Stockbridge.