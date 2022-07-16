Delmarva Power Saturday announced electrical service had been restored to those of its customers who were still without it after Tuesday's storms.
The utility said the total number of customers affected by the storms was 24,000 in New Castle County in Delaware and Cecil and Harford Counties in Maryland.
The original estimate was 32,000.
In a press release, Delmarva's region president thanked Atlantic City Electrric and PECO crews who helped in the restoration effort, and thanked customers for their patience.