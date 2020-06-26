A Delmarva Power employee was killed Friday morning when he was struck by an SUV, while working, near Camden, Delaware.
According to Delaware State Police, the 20-year-old Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, man had stopped his vehicle on the southbound shoulder of South DuPont Highway, just south of Lochmeath Way, when he was struck by a Toyota Highlander being operated by a 33-year-old New Castle man around 8:45 a.m. on June 26, 2020.
The victim had activated a flashing amber light on the top of his vehicle and was wearing a fluorescent yellow safety vest when he exited his vehicle and began walking north.
The operator of the Toyota said he began to experience problems with his vehicle and pulled onto the shoulder, where he fatally struck the victim.
"Delmarva Power is supporting the investigation into this incident by Delaware State Police. Our thoughts are with the employee’s family and coworkers," said Ben Armstrong, Director of Operations Communications.
The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The Toyota operator was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries.