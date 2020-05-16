Delmarva Power is extending its coronavirus-related customer support policies until at least July first.
Service disconnections and imposition of new late fees will stay on hold, and customers who'd had their service disconnected will have it reconnected, provided that can be done safely--193 customers have been re-connected to this point, the company announced Friday.
As of May 15th, more than 1400 customers with COVID-19-related financial problems have made payment arrangements with Delmarva.
Anyone who needs help paying their bill can call the company at 800.375.7117 or go to delmarva.com/customersupport.