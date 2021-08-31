About fifty personnel from Exelon-owned utilities Delmarva Power and Atlantic City Electric left from Newark on Monday, August 30, 2021, to assist local power crews in Louisiana repair the damage done by Hurricane Ida.
Delmarva Power spokesman Jeffrey Ziemba said the images they've seen so far of the extensive damage are reminiscent of hurricanes Katrina and Irma.
"We were deployed in both of those hurricanes and we're prepared for it, we're ready, ready to help," said Ziemba.
Crews are taking about two dozen pieces of equipment with them. The drive will take about two and a half days.
"Our first stop is going to be in Raleigh, North Carolina, and then we'll be in Alabama, and then from Alabama we'll head to Louisiana," said Ziemba. "So we should be there somewhere around 5 o'clock on Wednesday."
That will give local crews time to evaluate the damage.
"So the assessment is being done as we speak," said Ziemba, "so by the time we do get there we will have work ready for us."
The utility personnel are being paid for their work, but they volunteered for this duty.
"It gives you a good sense of feeling that you're really helping communities get their lives back together because everybody knows it starts with the electricity," said Ziemba.