Delmarva Power says it's ready for a hot and stormy summer ahead.
The utility says they've been working on their energy grid to ensure they can meet customer demand, including making sure their infrastructure is ready for any severe weather.
“Our more than 1,200 dedicated Delmarva Power employees have been working alongside local contractors to ready the local energy grid against the impacts of summer storms, and this work will continue all summer, especially with another forecasted active hurricane season,” said Doug Mokoid, Delmarva Power region president. “The work we are doing is essential to helping provide continued reliable service for our customers. We also encourage our customers to utilize the many resources we offer to prepare for summer storms and hurricanes, as well as tips and information to save money and energy during the warmer summer months.”
With that said, the power company also says its customers should do their part to ensure they're prepared for any outages that result from severe storms.
Tips from the utility include:
- Assemble an emergency storm kit. Include battery-powered radio, flashlight, a first-aid kit, battery-powered or windup clock, extra batteries, medications, multi-purpose tool, and list of important/emergency phone numbers.
- Have a supply of bottled water and easy-to-prepare, non-perishable foods available to last at least 72 hours.
- Keep a flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home.
- Identify an alternate location for you and/or your family in case of an extended outage.
- It’s extremely important to review the manufacturer’s instructions for safe operations of your generator. Do not connect a generator directly to your home’s wiring, and never use a generator indoors or any enclosed area.
- Download Delmarva Power’s mobile app at delmarva.com/MobileApp.
- For a checklist of other items to include in your emergency kit, visit delmarva.com/StormPrep.
Should the power go out, you can report a downed wire or service issue by calling 800-898-8042, visiting delmarva.com, or through the company's mobile app. Customers can also report an outage by texting “OUT” to 67972. Customers must first text “ADD OUTAGE” to 97972 to sign up for this service.
Delmarva Power has 541,000 electric customers in Delaware and Maryland, plus 138,000 natural gas customers in northern Delaware.