Delaware State University fired head football coach Rod Milstead after five years of losing records in Dover.
The Hornets Hall-of-Famer and Super Bowl Champion took over the Hornets' program in 2018, going 17-33, including a 5-6 campaign last year, the best of his tenure.
"We thank coach Milstead for his service to our football program and the university the past five years and wish him well in his future endeavors," said DelState Athletics Director Alecia Shields-Gadson. "The university will soon begin a national search for a new head football coach."
DelState has struggled to find sustained success, with just one winning season since making the 2007 NCAA Tournament.
Milstead's run was an upgrade for a program that went just 3-30 in three seasons under predecessor Kenny Carter.