The first nine meetings of the "First State Cup" have taken place in Newark, but Delaware State's Alumni Stadium will host the University of Delaware this spring.
Delaware State announced they will face off with the Blue Hens on April 10 inside their 7,000-seat stadium, although it is unclear how many of those seats will be available for fans of either team.
The Blue Hens are 9-0 against their in-state rivals, with their first meeting taking place in the 2007 FCS National Tournament.
Dover will also be the site for meetings between the schools' two basketball teams this year. The women will play on December 2, while a men's basketball game date has yet to be determined.
DelState has announced that they will not allow spectators to attend indoor home games this season.