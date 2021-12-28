Delaware State's men's basketball program is being shut down for the rest of the calendar year due to health and safety protocols.
The Dover school made the announcement ahead of Wednesday's scheduled game at Penn State.
The 2-10 Hornets haven't played since an 85-48 loss at Temple on December 22.
Practices are also part of the pause, which the school hopes will lift on January 2, 2022, as their next game is scheduled to be the conference opener against Howard on January 8.
Delaware State's women's basketball program has also had its last two scheduled games cancelled, including tomorrow's game at VCU. They're also expected to return to the court against Howard next Saturday.