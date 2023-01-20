Delaware State University students held a protest and met with campus officials this week after a pair of alleged sexual assaults in the past week on campus.
According to Delaware State University's Daily Criime and Fire Log, incidents were reported on January 13 and 17.
Last Friday's was description was "an unknown person sexually assaulted a student" at Tubman Laws Hall sometime between midnight at 3 a.m.
Early Tuesday morning, "a student reported being sexually assaulted by another student" at the University Courtyard Apartments between 12:30-1:00 a.m.
Both are classified as rapes in DelState's system.
Other recent sexual assaults were alleged on November 28 at the Living and Learning Commons, September 12 at an on-specified point on campus, and August 27 at the DSU Downtown Carpenter Hall.
The response to all of those incidents led to a protest outside the Public Safety Building on Wednesday.
Student Kimorah Hall spoke with DESU-TV about why she joined the rally.
"The traumatizing of experience that all of us have is being normalized, and it shouldn't be."
One of the speakers through a megaphone was unidentified.
"Faculty and staff members come out and say 'yeah, we hear them.' They're not going about it the right way. This right here, people cussing and the gathering, that's the reflection in the voice of the unheard."
A meeting between students and DSU leadership was held Thursday, but the school has not released an official statement.
Spokesman Carlos Holmes told the Delaware State News:
“There were a few of us out there during the protest but now we have a full complement of university leadership officials to hear from the students (about) their concerns, their perspectives, and we want them to hear from us too. They have questions for us and we want to be able to answer so that’s perfectly okay.”
University President Tony Allen did send a message to DSU students and staff on Wednesday, according to the State News.
“After the protest, I spent time with the SGA and several of the students involved in the demonstration. I applaud them all, and I appreciated the opportunity to listen and really hear their concerns directly.”
President Allen said that “Any feeling on the part of our students that their University does not see, hear, feel, or validate them or any trauma that they experience is unacceptable and will be addressed.
"In addition to educating them, our highest priorities are our students’ physical safety, individual well-being, psychological health, and individual freedom.”
There have been no arrests or incidents on DSU's crime long associated with the protests on campus.
Allen ended his statement to the community saying "To our students, I encourage you to continue to voice your concerns and to proactively be allies for each other.”