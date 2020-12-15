Delaware State sophomore Anissa Cartagena is marking the one-year anniversary of a traumatic experience by trying to change her school's community.
On November 15, Cartagena chose to tell her story of being a sexual assault victim. She expressed concerned about the response her school gave in its aftermath, sparking several other survivors to come out and share their stories as well.
"Despite me putting in numerous claims of no-contact order violations and harassment violations, my voice was constantly silenced. Once I came out about my story, there were other girls who came out about theirs, and that's what sparked a movement of not just being silenced."
A rally took place on November 19, which has sparked conversations between Cartagena, Delaware State's Student Government Organization, and campus staff, including the Title IX office, which handles sexual abuse cases.
Cartagena said she felt she was failed by the Title IX staff.
"When I was first sexually assaulted and we went through the Title IX process, I was not made aware of all of my rights as a survivor; I was not made aware of the things that I could do vs. the things I couldn't do. It was kind of hush-hush, and because of that I didn't know half the stuff that was going on shouldn't have been going on."
Cartagena said she was frustrated with the result of her case in DSU's judicial system.
"My Title IX coordinator convinced me to not be at the live hearing because she said my first statement was so clear-and-concise they had no questions. They only gave him a sanction of a one-year suspension and a $100 fine for being found of violation of the Code of Conduct [Violations of State or Federal Law] Rule 13, which is sexual assault/rape, so they gave him the minimum sentence for a violent crime on campus."
Delaware State University's Code of Conduct does not prescribe a maximum fine for violent crime, but there is three-year maximum suspension. Delaware State spokesperson Steven Newton told WDEL that just became someone comes off of suspension, that doesn't mean they immediately get a pass back onto campus, they have to file and win an appeal.
The idea that her assaulter could even have a chance to return to campus made Cartagena emotional.
"I was extremely distraught. The way they made me feel was that that was the best that I could get. It really broke me because me and him we were freshman students, which means that I need to endure the next 2 1/2 years seeing him on campus and being threatened by his presence."
That's where coming out and helping to lead a discussion with Delaware State has become important for the sophomore, who said that transferring isn't an option.
"I am not just fighting for the voice of myself at this point, I am fighting for the voices for all survivors that have been pushed when it comes to this university and sexual assault. So, if I transfer, nothing is going to change. It's about accountability, and it's about the school understanding I did nothing wrong; survivors did nothing wrong, and we should not have to transfer, and restart our life, and work on getting our credits back because our schools administration wants to be negligent in a job they are supposed to protect students in."
Cartagena has called for changes in the Title IX office's staffing. Newton said DelState is looking to take Cartagena's message to spark meaningful change at the school.
"We are moving, in partnership with student governments, to do a great deal more about preventative programs, a campus climate survey, and infusing in as much as possible with education, not only about consent, about being safe, and what happens if you get assaulted, what you're supposed to do what's supposed to happen."
According to a filing with the Delaware Department of Justice, Delaware State University said in 2018 that their training on reporting sexual-violence amounted to 45 minutes for faculty and staff during New Employee Orientations and 35 minutes for students during New Student Orientation.
In the filing, DSU said one rape and two nonconsensual genital contact cases were reported on campus in 2018.
It's those filings and her own personal experience that have prompted Cartagena to call for the campus climate survey the school mentioned as well as aggregate data on sexual misconduct reports, and a recommitment of funding to the Sexual Assault Response Advocates [SARA], and enforcement of no-contact orders.
"They need to look at the demands we've set forth--they're very basic demands that this school has the ability to adopt, they just choose not to, and they need to have a conversation with survivors and see what we are demanding. Do anonymous surveys so you can see what needs to be fixed. Do better Title IX training. Did you know that Delaware State University's only form of sexual assault training is a 45-minute presentation by a Title IX Coordinator? It is absolutely disgusting that a place where this university preaches it all matters and a place where they preach accountability for students to get their work done during a pandemic are being slapped with six extra courses, they're refusing to take responsibility for what is happening on their campus."
Newton said university leadership was aware of the protest and Cartagena's demands, and they're setting up meetings to try to find a plan going forward.
"We pay significantly more attention to the documents that are coming to us through the Student Government Association and GIVE -- a campus organization of survivors -- which has based their recommended revisions to our Title IX process on the Survivor's Bill of Rights."
Cartagena said she hopes by coming out with her story, she'll leave DSU a better place than the campus she walked onto almost two years ago.
"Speaking up isn't easy. By speaking up, not only myself, other survivors have put themselves in the line of a gun. Right now, it is about the protection of all people, and I think people need to understand is that we will not be silenced, and we will keep going until all of our demands are met."