Delaware State University will still play an abbreviated football schedule this spring despite its conference cancelling their season.
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced today there would not be official conference play, but DelState said they still plan to play conference-rivals Howard and South Carolina State along with Delaware.
The game against the Blue Hens is set for April 10 in Dover, there's no word on where, or when, games against Howard and South Carolina State would take place.
"We are looking at a three to five game season beginning in late February or early March, and ending in April,” said Delaware State University Athletics Director, Dr. David S. Gines in a statement.
The University of Delaware's 7-game schedule begins on March 6 at home against Maine. There's no word on a spectator policy for those games.