Delaware State University's presentation to the Joint Finance Committee took the unusual step of discussing recent events on campus.
Before going into a presentation that included requests for increased funding in Aviation, Occupational Therapy, Clinical Psychology, Nursing, and others, DSU President Dr. Tony Allen discussed last month's protest on campus over five alleged sexual assaults on campus since last August.
"I've heard them. I want to be thoughtful about how we respond, and I want to make sure we are engaging our entire university community."
Allen told JFC that among his initial actions was naming Deputy Police Chief Joi Simmons as the school's Sexual Assault Awareness Officer.
"She has extensive training in sexual assault education and investigation and victim/survivor services."
In addition, Allen said the school has extended their counseling hours to 24/7 virtually, and Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. along with Saturday 9 a.m.-Noon in-person, through a partnership with ChristianaCare.
The school is also working to fix about 10% of their 1,000 lights on campus, emphasize their 24/7 public safety escort service, adding body cameras for officers, and create mandatory sensitivity training for everyone in the university community.
One of Allen's asks was $952,500 for a new Center for Safety and Well-being, which would include a mental health coordinator and victim services liaison.
Freshman Micaih Lloyd spoke during public comment, and told the committee he doesn't believe DSU's administration has the right priorities.
"We the students do not believe the funds are being allocated to the resources and services that we as the students deserve. We believe the university is focused on serving the school rather than taking care of the students that are currently enrolled."
Lloyd pointed out the school has just four counselors for students, doesn't have body cameras for officers, and has just 30-33 officers for their 2,800 residential students.
He also said he suffered a body rash that required a brief hospitalization this week, and called for the school to increase its infrastructure quality.
Earlier in his presentation, Allen said the school would be planning to make more infrastructure-related requests during the Bond Bill hearings.
DSU's Aviation program would expand if a $532,000 request was granted to hire six new faculty positions to bring that major up to nine staffers.
Allen said they are looking to get more instructors in order to get students off of a waiting list at a time when airlines are looking for pilots.
Delaware State receives roughly 30% of their $140 million operating budget from the state, with donations accounting for about $15-20 million, and tuition bringing in another 35% of their budget.