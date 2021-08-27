While cases of the Delta variant are rising rapidly in Delaware, what isn't rising much is the vaccination rate among eligible youth.
In the last week, 79% of new cases were in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people. Eighty-five percent of those hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated.
That still leaves a rising number of cases and hospitalizations in fully vaccinated people, roughly 21% and 15%, respectively. Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health told WDEL a number of factors are converging that had led to this point.
"Although these vaccines are great and CDC studies showed us you're five times less likely to get the virus, 29 times less likely to be hospitalized, we are seeing evidence of waning of immunity for individuals who've been fully vaccinated," she said, "All three of these vaccine types are probably less effective against the Delta variant than the variants we've been dealing with before, so that is one fact, but the waning immunity also appears to be a factor as well."
Dr. Marci Drees, chief infection prevention officer and epidemiologist at ChristianaCare, also talked about that convergence before a virtual Delaware State Chamber of Commerce audience, where she insisted the current surge is not a vaccine failure.
"The reason for the surge in Delta, and everything that's happening right now is not a vaccine failure issue, it's a problem that not enough people have gotten their first dose or their second dose," said Drees. "We don't know to what extent it's the actual genetic changes of the virus that may be making the vaccine a little bit less effective, is it waning over time, or is it just the fact that these people have such high viral loads that it's kind of overwhelming the American system because they're being exposed to such a high level of virus."
That convergence has Dr. Rattay eager to start initiating booster shots once the FDA and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) give the green-light. Within the last two weeks, booster shots for those who are immunocompromised who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have moved forward.
Last week, a plan as outlined by the chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top health authorities, called for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20. The CDC has held off on making specific recommendations for booster shots for the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, but has said booster shots will be likely.
"The FDA is likely to advise people to get their booster shots six months after they receive the second shot, which I'm according to what I'm seeing in the data, I think is appropriate," she said.
That's likely to lead to strong demand with thousands of people seeking the booster shots all at once.
"We probably won't just start with healthcare workers and long-term care workers, but those over 65, as we did in January, as well, will be eligible," she said. "We may get a little bit of a bottleneck to begin, we're ready for that, but I'm feeling like the sooner we can get the booster shot for our most vulnerable, the better, so we can help protect more people."
The data shows, Rattay said, that those who were just fully vaccinated are less likely to get COVID-19 than those were fully vaccinated five or six months ago.
Dr. Rattay is also hoping that full FDA authorization of the Pfizer vaccine will lead to more vaccinations in Delaware, but it's too soon to say.
"I think that it will move some people who have said they want full approval before they get vaccinated," she said. "But I think it really depends on the reasons for which people are reluctant, and so, I think that we need to certainly watch. I'm certainly hopeful that we see an increase in vaccination, but we are going to continue to educate individuals on the safety and efficacy of this vaccine, and continue to promote access of the vaccine."
Critics said the approval was hastened, but Rattay refused those claims.
"Not have we ever seen so many people get a vaccine so quickly before, but what our data are showing is based on the number of people the timeline's not really relevant. The number of people who have been studied, and really well-studied, the monitoring systems that are in place are really strong and solid, and so we're picking up any types of side effects--headaches, achiness--it's all being collected, and we're really pleased with the outcome for this vaccine and the others as well."
Delta variant affecting more children
Pediatric cases of COVID-19 are also rising though they've not reached heights the state saw earlier in the pandemic.
"We've seen probably a three-to-four fold increase in younger children and about a 10-fold increase kids ages 5 to 17 since the beginning of July, so we've seen a big increase," Rattay said. "And although it's still adults who are more likely to be hospitalized, we have seen an increase in hospitalization rates among children as well."
She noted a "significant" increase in clusters of cases at child care centers.
"It's pretty remarkable how many infants and toddlers, at this point, that are being infected. It's a different strain of this virus, and it is behaving differently."
DPH recently began providing a weekly breakdown of vaccination status for cases, deaths, and hospitalizations, but it still doesn't have the ability to track ages of those hospitalized with COVID. DPH has referred WDEL to individual hospital systems for that data, which have not provided data on ages of patients.
"We are trying so very hard to merge some data sets and be able to do that, it's very important that we have that information," said Rattay. "They don't report those data to us, but in some way shape or form, if we can't begin to get it from other ways, we have to get those data."
Delaware Gov. John Carney has ordered a universal mask mandate in schools and in state buildings. He's also ordered that long-term care and health care workers be vaccinated. State employees will need to show proof of vaccination or be subject to regular COVID-19 testing; however educators were left out of that requirement since they're considered "district" employees. No school districts in Delaware have mandated the vaccine to WDEL's knowledge.
When asked whether the state would consider a vaccine mandate for those in school settings, Dr. Rattay wouldn't rule it out.
"We're beginning to have conversations; we'd really like to see our numbers go up much further for our youth, our adolescents who are eligible at this point we have a little bit over 50% of 12 to 17 year olds who have received just one shot, and so that's an age group that has had access for quite some time now, but has been slow to take up the vaccine, and the reality is it's going to be really hard to keep schools from spreading a variant like Delta. If we get a variant that's even more contagious than Delta, it could become even more challenging."
Dr. Drees called the vaccination rate among eligible youth "disappointing."
"It just shows that we have not gotten enough of those 12 to 17 year olds vaccinated," she told a Delaware State Chamber of Commerce virtual audience. "Part of the hesitancy for parents around getting their kids vaccinated is it's felt to be a very mild disease, and for the most part it is however, we've had 131 pediatric deaths in the 0-4 age range and almost 300 in the 5 to 18 age range, nationally, which is certainly way more than we would normally see in even a bad flu season. So yes, an individual risk is low, but cumulatively, just because there's so much COVID, we're seeing a lot of kids be affected as well."
Rattay added misinformation on social media is likely another driver of vaccine hesitancy.
"We hope that parents are looking at credible information about the vaccine. There's a lot of myths out there, there's a lot of bad information, misinformation that people seem to be really latching on to. Our goal is to as best as possible to help bring accurate, science-based information to individuals, to parents, and to the adolescents themselves around the vaccine to make the decisions that are the most helpful," she said.
Rattay wouldn't say whether stricter restrictions lie ahead for Delawareans as cases rise, but insisted vaccinations and masks remain the key to ending this pandemic.
"We know how to stop it, we know how to get this turned around, it's number 1 are people willing to get vaccinated, are people willing to wear masks when they're around other individuals, especially if they're indoors, not socially distanced? Are people willing to be cautious and do the things to help protect themselves and their community? I think if we do those things, we don't necessarily have to go to more stringent restrictions, but I'm certainly seeing a lot more resistance among people to follow these just basic public health guidance that we know works, so it's hard to say what will happen, but I feel so strongly that if people got vaccinated and wore masks appropriately, we could get ourselves so much more quickly."