Just over a month after Delaware Tech instituted a vaccine mandate policy for Summer and Fall semester students, it was dropped Tuesday by the college.
In a letter to his campuses' communities Tuesday, President Dr. Mark Brainard cited the recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Delaware when it comes to mask and vaccine guidance for the change.
The letter does say that external sites for clinical or internship experiences may still require the vaccination.
Face coverings will now only be required in indoor areas that are recommended by the CDC going forward, but will be acceptable based on personal preference, being immunocompromised, but being a close contact to someone who is immunocompromised.
Students and staff will still be required to report COVID-19 positives for contact tracing purposes, and isolation and quarantines do remain in effect.
Brainard faced pressure from the the GOP and the Joint Finance Committee about the stronger vaccine mandate issued on January 21, just days after Delaware reached its peak hospitalization rate to this point of the pandemic.
Read Dr. Mark Branard's letter to the Delaware Tech community: