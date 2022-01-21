Delaware Technical and Community College will require students enrolling in their summer or fall semesters to prove they are fully COVID-19 immunized before they will be allowed to pick classes.
DelTech President Dr. Mark Brainard made the announcement in a letter to the school community on Friday.
Beginning March 30, all prospective Summer 2022 students, including those exclusively remote, must prove they are COVID-19 vaccinated, including all eligible boosters, with reasonable accommodations being granted for those with a medical condition or a "sincerely held religious belief."
The statement says those accommodations will not unreasonably endanger any third party or create a likelihood of further infection.
That policy extends to those looking to enroll in Fall 2022, with that deadline set for April 20, except for those using early registration, which will push up the deadline to March 30.
All indoor visitors to DTCC's campuses will be required to show COVID-19 vaccination starting on May 1.
It includes all children 5 years or older who are attending any summer camps or child development centers.
Anyone wishing to file for an exemption must go through the College's Guide to Requesting Academic Accommodations and/or Auxiliary aids.
You can read the full letter here: