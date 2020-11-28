The director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency has tested positive for COVID-19.
A.J. Schall tested positive for the contagious virus on Friday, November 27, 2020, after developing cold-like symptoms on Wednesday. He had previously tested negative for the virus just two days earlier, the agency said.
"I am fortunate to have minor symptoms so far and appreciate the well wishes," said Schall, who remains at home in isolation and in contact with the governor's office and DEMA leadership.
Schall, who's a key member of the state's COVID-19 response and appears weekly alongside the governor and DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay, for their coronavirus news conference.
Contact tracers determined Gov. Carney was not a close contact, despite having spent time "around" Schall Tuesday, November 24, 2020, due to social distancing and mask-wearing.
Out of an abundance of caution, the governor's weekly COVID-19 conference will be held virtually this upcoming Tuesday. The governor has also canceled public events this week.
"We're all wishing AJ a speedy recovery," Carney said. "This only underscores the seriousness of this virus. It's a real threat--especially for our most vulnerable friends, neighbors, and loved ones. Let's all do our part to limit the spread this winter. Wear a mask. Think twice before gathering with friends or family outside your household. We'll get through this."