The Public Information Officer (PIO) for the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) is in Kentucky for two weeks assisting in that state's efforts to recover from tornado devastation.
DEMA Director A.J. Schall said Kentucky reached out for assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which allows staff to move between states where disaster strikes.
"That act on behalf of their state or their municipality, and serve at the discretion of another jurisdiction and fulfill whatever type of needs they have," said Schall.
"They were looking for several individuals to help with their public information, and their joint information center, and their communications team."
In stepped DEMA PIO Jeff Sands when Kentucky made the request last Thursday for a two week call-up.
"We responded to the inquiry so we could get Jeff out there Friday and I believe he comes back either the night of the 30th or the morning of the 31st," said Schall.
Schall said Sands has hit the ground running.
"Saturday morning he was at their command and control meetings to understand what the priorities are, what some of the hurdles are that they have."
Schall said DEMA staff have gone to other states and territories in the past through EMAC and they come back with a wealth of information.
"Every time we send somebody out they bring back so much knowledge and experience, stuff that would take years to learn here," said Schall. "What can we do to make our plan just that much better?"
"He [Jeff Sands] has already identified a few things he said he wanted to talk about when he got back and he's been there three days, so I can't imagine after fourteen more what it will be," said Schall.
"The experience is really the dividend that it gives the state as well as the feeling that we're able to help others out in their time of need."