There are no major storms in the immediate forecast - which makes this the perfect time to plan for one.
"The best thing to remember is to just be prepared," John Petersen with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency told WDEL News. "A little bit of preparedness will go along way. It doesn't have to be complicated. What we recommend is to make a plan, build a kit and stay informed."
Petersen says your emergency kit should include a three-day supply of water for each member of your family, non-perishable food, a battery-powered flashlight and radio, clothing and blankets, and cash. And don't forget supplies for your pets.
Petersen suggest you have at least two kits prepared - one for the home and one for your car, because you don't know where you may end up.
"That kit should also include a first aid kid. And now that we're in a COVID environment, you'll want to make sure you have hand sanitizer and gloves and masks," Petersen said.
Petersen also says it's a good idea to start the process early while time is on your side.
"You want to maybe go shopping on a budget and stock up on things while they're on sale. You don't have to build this kit that we're asking people to build expensively. You can stock up gradually," Petersen said.
For more tips, visit preparede.org and ready.gov.