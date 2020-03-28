The Delaware National Guard is working with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers to find potential alternate care sites for hospital patients, who don't have coronavirus.
Captain Joseph Kupina outlined the guard's mission.
"What we're trying to do is make sure that, as the hospitals are dealing with the [coronavirus-]nfected patients, we're making sure that we have facilities that can handle the patients that still need patient care, though they are free from the infection," said Kupina.
DEMA, the guard and the corps have visited sites in all three counties that could be used to ease the burden on hospitals if a surge in coronavirus cases becomes a reality.