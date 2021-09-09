Following up on a disaster relief event hosted in Wilmington Tuesday, state and local officials announced two flood assistance programs to help Delaware residents impacted by the devastation left in the wake of the remnants of Hurricane Ida moving through.
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency, through the Milford Housing Development Corporation, will be providing services through the Flood Cleanup Assistance Program, while the city of Wilmington has announced the toll-free Crisis Cleanup Hotline.
"Homeowners and renters along the Brandywine have faced significant challenges from the flooding last week, and that’s why we are all working to connect them with resources and help them through this difficult recovery process,” said Carney in a release. “We’re grateful for the local, state, and community partners across Delaware who are helping our neighbors in Wilmington, and for standing up these important resources that will help residents with cleanup efforts in the affected areas.”
DEMA's program, funded through the Emergency Management Resilience Fund, will provide services like mucking, removal of damaged drywall, moisture control of affected areas, minor structural repairs, and insurance premium assistance.
Eligibility for this program is dependent on those living in single households earning less than $52,000 annually, with a higher limit for families. Individuals need to show proof of residency along "the East side of Northeast Boulevard to 17th Street, from 17th to Bowers, from Bowers to E. 12th Street, from E. 12th Street to Pullman and from Pullman to Northeast Boulevard."
To contact the Flood Cleanup Assistance Program, call 1.844.413.0038.
In Wilmington, the Crisis Cleanup Hotline will assist with the cutting of fallen trees, removal of drywall, flooring, and appliances, roof tarping, and mold mitigation. All services will be provided via volunteers through a partnership with the Delaware Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster.
"It’s a difficult task to pull lives and properties back together again following natural and unexpected disasters," said Purzycki. "The past several days have tested the ability of the community and government to come together as quickly as possible to assist affected residents and businesses. We have a great deal of work to do, but the city and state are committed to the tasks and challenges ahead."
The Crisis Cleanup Hotline can be reached at 1.844.965.1386.