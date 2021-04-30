Just weeks ago, people were scrambling to get COVID-19 vaccine appointments and even willing to travel 90 minutes one-way to the other end of the state to get inoculated. But now, demand is easing.

"It has become easier than ever to get vaccinated," said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Division of Public Health.

She added pharmacies and hospitals are seeing appointment opportunities go unfilled and are publicly taking appointments.

"You may be able to get an appointment right in your neighborhood even if you couldn't a week ago."

Dr. Rick Hong, the state's medical director, also acknowledged the shift in supply and demand that he said is happening across the country.

"Many states are reporting decreased demand. We are seeing some decrease," he said. "There are various reasons for that, but we also realize that our current approach of high through-put, mass vaccination sites may not be the best strategy at this time. We do know there are some folks still wanting the vaccine at this time, but there may not be as much as an urgency compared to initially when people were very nervous and anxious to get the vaccine."

As a result, the state opened up its mass vaccination site for walk-ins for several hours last Saturday after seeing fewer appointments snatched up, "in order to make it easier for people to get vaccinated, especially in communities that are the focus of our efforts of equity," said Dr. Rattay.

The state also launched a series of walk-in vaccination clinics at select state service centers in all three counties. The locations include the Porter State Service Center in Wilmington; the Williams Public Health Clinic in Dover; Riverwalk Public Health Center in Milford; Adams Public Health Clinic in Georgetown; and the Shipley Public Health Clinic in Seaford. Walk-in hours at these clinics are limited to 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Pfizer vaccine, available for Delawareans 16 and older, will be the only vaccine offered at the public health walk-in clinics listed above.

Federally qualified health centers and Westside Family Health Care in Wilmington is also offering walk-in hours for the Moderna vaccine, available to Delawareans 18 and older.

Rite Aid pharmacies will also offer walk-up hours, according to DPH spokeswoman Andrea Wojcik, who spoke at Friday's COVID-19 Task Force meeting.

"We're really excited about really doing anything we can about dropping the barrier of making an appointment, and again, just making it easier for people to be protected with the COVID vaccine," said Rattay.

Dover International Speedway will be shuttered as a mass vaccination clinic soon to prepare for the spring NASCAR races. Dr. Hong called smaller, open clinics "appropriate" with the current level of demand.

"Even though we are getting a steady amount, the supply is pretty stagnant. The demand is where I'm concerned. It's going down, or we're having to work harder to locate demand," he said. "So yeah, there's some worry tied to too much vaccine because we don't want to just hold vaccine for no reason, so we make every effort to have a plan for each dose of vaccine we receive on a weekly basis, whether it's just providers or whether it's through events," said Hong. "But we do realize we need to focus more on targeted events and more on convenience of walk-ups....having smaller mass vaccination sites might be hopeful."

Anyone who got their first dose of vaccine last weekend or will get it this weekend at Dover Speedway will be eligible to receive their second dose May 22, 2021, at the Dover DMV.

"[They'll] get a piece of paper with a QR code that will allow them to register for that, and many have already taken advantage of that sign-up opportunity," said Wojcik.

As many as 87% of Delawareans 65 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 52% of Delawareans 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.

State resumes using Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Delaware received 2,200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine last week. However, going forward, the state is likely to receive just 600 doses per week, according to Dr. Hong.

The state is resuming usage of the J&J vaccine this weekend after the CDC and FDA lifted a nationwide pause on its usage a week ago.

"We hope that that pause gives everyone confidence that the safety system worked," Dr. Rattay said.

Investigators identified fewer than 20 women who developed rare blood clots out of more than seven million doses of that particular vaccine administered.

"During the pause, the medical community has been educated on how to identify this and how to manage it; the public is more aware," she said. "But those scientists who took a hard look at the science around this and the events that have occurred believe strongly that the vaccine's known and potential benefits outweigh its risks, and we agree."

But Dr. Hong is concerned about possible hesitancy surrounding J&J.

"We are concerned there might be some vaccine hesitancy as a result of Johnson & Johnson, so we'll just have to wait and see what the uptake is on the Johnson & Johnson," he said. "We're hoping that the hesitancy is not a huge factor in getting Johnson & Johnson into arms."

Johnson & Johnson had been earmarked for certain populations who may be unlikely to return to get a second dose of vaccine, including those experiencing homelessness.

"One of the things that we are sensitive to, especially given what happened to J&J, we don't want the perception that certain populations are getting an inferior or more dangerous vaccine, so I still want to be able to balance that piece versus the operational benefit especially for folks who are unlikely to get the second dose," said Hong.

The single-shot vaccine is also being offered by pharmacies and at two state clinics this weekend, including Saturday at Dover Speedway from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday at the Chase Center in Wilmington from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To register for an appointment at Saturday's clinic click here. To register for Sunday's clinic, click here.

The Division of Public Health has also launched a new website, called Where can I get my vaccine?

"We thought that it was really important to present in a centralized location all of the locations where people can now access the vaccine instead of presenting that information by particular category like 16+ or long-term care facility--so people could more easily see in one place what the options are," said Wojcik.

Getting more shots in arms

Dr. Hong said they're also looking at ways to ensure vaccine providers, including doctor's offices and long-term care centers, have small amounts of vaccine on-hand.

"One of the things we're looking at is not just for long-term care facilities, but also to providers, because there might also be opportunities...a patient may show up for an appointment, whether it's a sick visit or a well visit, and maybe say, 'You know, do you have vaccine? I'm ready for it.'"

But there are waste concerns.

"We have to figure out what is the appropriate on-hand supply ready to go at all times. This is something we're definitely looking at," said Hong. "Pfizer. the benefit would be they come in five or six dose vials so you have fewer waste, maybe, if you can't use up the vial. But again, the storage is very different from Moderna, where you may be able to keep it in a refrigerator for 30 days. So that's where we're kind of going back-and-forth with what's the better option."

Hong added in every federal call, he and others ask for single-dose vials of vaccine to move towards more on-demand vaccinating.

"We have concerns that the Moderna vials went up and not down, going from 10 to 14 [doses] I think if this were to occur initially, it would make sense given the high demand and the urgency, but we are finding difficulties in finding arms, and many states, including ours have questioned the timing of the 14 doses now because it puts more stress on how to avoid waste. So I think we'll see single-dose vials at some point? I'm hoping we see single-dose vials. Are we going to? I don't know, to be really honest. I understand there's some difficult and expense in packaging...I would be so thrilled if we could get a single-dose pre-filled syringe or vial...fingers cross all around."