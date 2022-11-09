Democrat Josh Shapiro will be the next governor of Pennsylvania, defeating Republican Doug Mastriano, according to a projection from CBS News.
CBS News called the race with 74% of the votes in. Shapiro led Mastriano 54.6% to 43.5%. The Associated Press did not call the race until after midnight Wednesday.
Shapiro's victory over Mastriano secures the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line
"I believe this governor's race was a test of each of us to decide what kind of commonwealth, what kind of country do we want to live in," Shapiro told supporters after his victory, CBS reported. "It was a test of whether or not we valued our rights and freedoms and whether we believe in opportunity for all Pennsylvanians. And tonight I humbly stand before you as your governor-elect knowing that you met this moment."
Shapiro ran as a moderate Democrat who touted his two terms as attorney general addressing priest sex abuse in the Catholic Church and secured hefty legal settlements in student loan and opioid cases. Shapiro will also effectively manage the 2024 election in a state that is often decisive in choosing presidents. Shapiro is the state’s two-term elected attorney general.
Mastriano, who was backed by former President Donald Trump, has served as a state senator since 2019, following a lengthy career in the U.S. Army. In 2018, Mastriano launched a failed bid for Congress.
Material from The Associated Press and CBS News was used in this report.