A fourth Democrat in Delaware has announced plans to seek the Lieutenant Governor's seat in the 2024 election.
57-year old David Lamar Williams, Junior, of Camden, ran unsuccessfully against John Carney for Governor in 2020.
The primary issues Williams wants to address are education, homelessness, a living wage, and police accountability.
The other Democrats already announced for the Lieutenant Governor's race are state senator Kyle Evans Gay, state representative Sherry Dorsey Walker, and Debbie Harrington, vice-chair of the state Democratic Party.