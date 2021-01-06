Democrats are moving closer to winning control of the Senate as Jon Ossoff continues to lead GOP incumbent Sen. David Perdue. The race is still too close to call, but Ossoff's lead has continued as more votes are counted.
CNN already projected that Democrat Raphael Warnock will win the special Senate runoff election against GOP Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler.
If Ossoff wins his race, there will be a 50-50 split and control of the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris acting as the tie-breaker.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer congratulated Warnock and Ossoff, saying that “one of the first things” he wants to do as Senate Majority Leader is pass $2,000 stimulus checks.
More than 1 million absentee-by-mail votes have been counted in Georgia, election official Gabriel Sterling said in a press briefing.
He also provided details on the number of absentee ballots that have been checked in but not yet scanned and uploaded as results as of 10 a.m. ET.
"Counties are still putting stuff in, they're also scanning. So these numbers will be a little fluid during the day today. But these are the basic ones we have as of 10 a.m. this morning," he said.
Here's a look at some of the most updated numbers from Sterling:
- DeKalb County: 17,902
- Henry County: 9,078
- Cobb County: 5,896
- Chatham County: 5,318
- Fulton County: 5,294
- Gwinnett County: 5,068
- Thomas County: 2,078
- Bryan County: 1,515
- Meriwether County: 1,325
- Dougherty County: 1,200
- Fayette County: 1,139
"The biggest buckets of them are from the metro area with a handful scattered about the state. We have requested of the counties, we don't have a right to direct them, but we have requested they get all of the absentee ballots accounted for as in they received them," Sterling said, adding that he hopes most counties will make the deadline and upload the absentee ballots online by 1 p.m. today.
"Again, I want to remind everybody, these folks are all tired. They've had a long day and a long week and a long month and a long year, but they are doing their best to get these results quickly," Sterling said. "I know some people were surprised how quickly results did come in, but that's the advantage of having three races on the ballots."
Republicans are not tipping their hands this morning on how Sen. David Perdue will respond if the final count shows him trailing Jon Ossoff inside the margin of .5%, which would allow him to ask for a recount.
There are no automatic recounts in Georgia, a trailing candidate must ask for one.
The Perdue campaign did not respond to a request from CNN about their plans this morning, but in a statement last night promised their supporters that they would exhaust “every legal recourse to ensure all legally cast ballots will be properly counted.”
One GOP source involved in the race told CNN that they “simply have no idea” how Perdue will respond when presented with the option of a recount.
It is important to point out that while there are still votes to be counted, Ossoff’s lead over Perdue is greater than the margin Biden beat Trump by in the general election. That margin was confirmed by three different recounts.