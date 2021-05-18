A bill that would ban minors from being held in adult prisons passed the Delaware Senate in a partisan vote Tuesday.
HB 26 would end the practice of those under 18 being able to be jailed at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution, instead remaining in the custody of the Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families until age 18.
One exception would be if DSCYF facilities were overcrowded, then a minor could be transferred to the Department of Correction for up to 60 days, with the status of the DSCYF facilities checked weekly.
State Sen. Marie Pinkney (D-Bear/Wilmington Manor) said those who have been forced to go into Howard R. Young Correctional Institution run into issues due a federal requirement that youth in adult facilities must have total sight and sound protection from the adult population.
"This requirement has caused children in [juvenile custody] to experience the worst of both worlds. The ability to have outside time, eat meals, take part in programming, and use the chapel is all contingent of the movements of the adult population."
Pinkney added that lawmakers must take a closer look at the punishments doled out to minors.
"I would argue that children deserve for us to do the hard thing, and that is develop laws, responses, and consequences that are suitable for children, and are geared at their developmental milestones, and focus on their true rehabilitation."
All seven Republican senators voted against the bill, although none spoke before the vote. Two were absent in the 12 "yes" 7 "no" and two "absent" roll call. It passed the house 27-14 in March. Rep. Michael Ramone (R-Middle Valley Run) was the only legislator to cross party lines.
The bill now goes to Gov. Carney's desk for ratification.