Due to redistricting, all 41 seats in the State House and all 21 seats in the State Senate were up for election this year.
Democrats will remain in control of both chambers of the state legislature.
Dems picked up one seat in the Senate - giving them a 15 to six advantage over Republicans.
The Democrat caucus retained their 26-15 advantage over Republicans in the lower chamber.
Among the notable Senate races:
In the 6th District, representing Milton/Lewes/Rehoboth Beach/Dewey Beach, Republican Steven Smyk, who was looking to move from the state House to the state Senate, was defeated by Democrat Russ Huxtable by a little more than 1,000 votes. Non-Partisan Delaware candidate Wendy Jones was also in the race to replace Sen. Ernie Lopez, who decided not to run for re-election.
In the 14th District, representing Smyrna/Townsend, Democrat Kyra Hoffner defeated Republican Mark Pugh by about 600 votes to replace retiring Senator Bruce Ennis (D).
Republican Erik Buckson was officially elected in the Senate's 16th District, representing Camden/Magnolia/Frederica. Buckson was unopposed in the General Election after defeating long-time incumbent Colin Bonini in the September primary election.
Among the notable House races:
Republican Jeff Hilovsky will represent the newly constituted District 4, which was moved to the Long Neck-area of Sussex County in the redistricting process. Hilovsky won 57% of the vote over Democrat Keegan Worley and Independent Party candidate Amy Fresh.
In the 13th District, representing the Elsmere-area, Democrat Deshanna Neal won 60% of the vote to defeat Republican Carlucci Coelho to replace John Mitchell (D), who was defeated in the September primary election.
In the 18 District, representing the Christiana-area, Democrat Sophie Phillips defeated Republican Gloria Payne to replace Rep. David Bentz, who retired.
In the 20th District, representing the Lewes/Milton-area, Democrat Stell Parker Selby defeated Republican Dallas Wingate by less than 1,000 votes to replace State Rep. Steve Smyk, who left the House to run for state Senate.
In the 25th District, representing the Newark-area, Democrat Cyndi Romer defeated Republcian Lenn Mey to replace retiring State Rep. John Kowalko (D).
In the 32nd District, representing the Dover-area, Democrat Kerri Evelyn Harris, who mounted an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate in 2018 will now be a state representative after she defeated Republican Cheryl Precourt. Incumbent state Rep. Andria Bennett decided not to see re-election.