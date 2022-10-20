Governor John Carney has appointed an Auditor of Accounts who will serve out the term of Kathy McGuiness.
Dennis Greenhouse is a former New Castle County Executive. He also has a previous tenure as Delaware State Auditor, winning election to that office in 1982.
“We’re grateful that Dennis is willing to serve the State of Delaware as the Auditor of Accounts, an office that he previously held,” Carney said in a statement. “As Auditor, he will be tasked with completing the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report over the next several months. Because of his experience, I’m confident that Dennis is the right person for the job and can hit the ground running.”
McGuiness has been sentenced to probation and community service for two misdemeanor convictions, and resigned Wednesday.
Greenhouse also has served as Assistant Associate Director of the Bureau of State and Local Affairs at the White House Office of National Drug Control Police, and roles in the U.S. Department of Justice including Deputy Director of Community Oriented Policing Services, Deputy Director of the Office of Victims of Crimes, and Director of the Community Capacity Development Office. He will serve as State Auditor until January 2023, when the winner of the November election will take office - either Democrat Lydia York or Republican Janice Lorrah.