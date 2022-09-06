Public input continues to be heard as officials try to decide what should go on top of a proposed cap of I-95 through the heart of Wilmington.
The Wilmington Area Planning Council (Wilmapco), DELDOT, and other engineers and architects held the third in a series of workshops, with this one focused on the features of parks that would make up the bulk of the proposed new 12 acres of space from 6th Street to Delaware Avenue.
Officials have proposed covering I-95 in downtown Wilmington, to reverse the effects of building the roadway in the 1960s, slicing communities in half.
Wilmapco's Dave Gula, a principle planner, said there has been a focus on keeping the project's goals hyperlocal, instead of creating another all-around city destination.
"We haven't had any strong push for retail of any kind, which is a little bit of a surprise. There are still a few people who believe this could be a regional entertainment center, but it's really hard to imagine that in an area that's going to be in a neighborhood."
Gula said proposals that included possible pickleball and other sports venues were nixed after feedback from April's meeting.
"These open spaces are open for everybody. If you put in a ballfield, only people who play ball can use that. If you put in a basketball court, then people who play basketball, or tennis, or skateboarding can use those. If this is supported to be community space, you want the usage to be as open as possible."
Gula said Wilmapco is still welcoming feedback for what the future of I-95 going through Wilmington could look like, but as the planning months have passed, they've developed stronger relationships with neighborhood leaders.
"It's a huge project, and nothing like it that's happened in Wilmington before, but they're getting more comfortable in telling us what they think. We're developing a better rapport."
Brittany Cool moved in April to the neighborhood east of Adams Street, and said making I-95 disappear underneath a cap could do wonders for safety in the neighborhood.
"I'm hoping that it's safer overall, better lighting and access to the city, but also access to Cool Spring Park. I find it difficult to walk my dog, so I'd love a dog park."
All three of the preliminary proposals shown on Tuesday would eliminate the 7th and 9th street bridges, creating three distinct sections of the park, 6-8th, 8-10th, and then 10th-Delaware.
Wilmapco said they commissioned a traffic study that showed that eliminating the two bridges wouldn't heavily affect travel or emergency response times, with proper recalibrating of traffic lights in the area.
Jackson Street could also be in line to be moved down to a single lane after the I-95 southbound on-ramp, although reducing Adams Street would be tougher, since it carries traffic exiting I-95 northbound towards Delaware Avenue.
Before settling on the three separate park sections, early proposals had one giant park eliminating all cross bridges in the area, and also one where all the bridges would remain. In all situations, there would be no mid-block crosswalks, with everyone having to go to the various corners to cross the street.
The next meeting is expected to be held in Mid-Late Fall 2022, as work will begin on what the actual cost of the project could look like ($100s of millions projected), and begin to start sorting out who would oversee, and more importantly, pay for the project.