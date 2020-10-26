While the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on all institutions across the world, the need for transplants didn't stop for those waiting on a life-saving organ to become available.
"There's a certain amount of time it takes for different organs to be placed," said Jim Gleason, national president of Transplant Recipients International Organization (TRIO). "And while it's been, certainly, a challenge this past year, with commercial flights not moving as much as usual, the organ procurement organizations like our local here in Philadelphia--the Gift of Life Donor Program, for example, which covers Delaware also--was very creative in coming up with ways to transport those organs in lieu of the availability of flights. And as a result, the transplant centers have been getting a lot of offers and doing transplants that are...urgent."
While the task to procure transplants became more challenging, the need remained, and if medical professionals couldn't get a hold of those organs, lives would be lost.
"Deceased donations--where somebody dies, and then offers their organs after they don't need them anymore--the numbers have been increasing. And actually, the total number of transplants to date are just about on track for last year," Gleason said on WDEL's DelAWARE with Peter MacArthur. "There's about 110,000 people on the overall list and, on an average year, about 40,000 actually receive transplants. On any given day, about 20 people die while they wait for a transplant."
Gleason, who this October celebrated his 26th anniversary of receiving a heart transplant and has worked to continue living fully and within the community in thanks for his "awesome gift," said COVID has also made everyday life a challenge.
"Those who have received an organ transplant go into a high-risk category because they're immune-suppressed, with medications that keep their immune system from rejecting that organ. And so I think as a whole, both candidates waiting and those who received an organ transplant probably are more aware of the risks than the average person and, as a result, like myself are being very careful; using mass, social distancing, staying home unless needed...There's been a tremendous adjustment to keep people safe."
Testing of individuals making organ donations also became far more important.
"There's always been a lot of testing going on for the donor organs, but even more so with the COVID virus," Gleason said. "They've taken that into account and are super cautious, making sure that [the virus] does not come with the organs."
Gleason also encouraged people to not only become donors when the time comes, but to also let others know that's their decision.
"I encourage people to be organ donors when they don't need their organs anymore," he said. "Register to be an organ donor and more importantly, tell your family that you want to be an organ donor so that when time comes there's no controversy or conflict within the family when they get approached on this."