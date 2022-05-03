The federal government is cutting back on funding provided to states to help cover the cost of COVID testing, a service that's been free-of-charge since the beginning of the global pandemic two years ago. Delawareans should not be worried, according to Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director AJ Schall, who said nothing will be changing here.
"They will be free to individuals. We are not making anybody pay for them out of pocket," Schall told WDEL Tuesday. "We've asked Curative to start collecting insurance information to see what they could recoup from individuals that are insured. Those that are underinsured or their insurance denies it will not be billed directly. [Curative] will go to the state and the state will still provide the the backstop for that to make sure we have publicly accessible testing."
Curative has always been collecting fees, Schall said, clarifying the idea that this change was placed on efforts by the company. Instead, the government had simply been covering those costs, but funding is diminishing. As of May 1, 2022, Schall said insurance companies would be charged first.
"There's going to be questions, and the good news is, once somebody goes and provides their information in the Curative system, it's a one-time setup, so they're not doing it every time," Schall said. "The other thing is, people will potentially be seeing an explanation of benefits from their insurance company. That's not a bill. No bills are going to individuals, those will be going to the insurance company or to the state. I don't want people to get the explanation of benefits and think it's a bill to them."
It's not anticipated to be a significant hit to Delaware's coffers, Schall said, as they're only expecting having to pick up around 15% to 20% of the total number of tests performed, a number that's been steadily decreasing recently.
"We're working with them to make sure, if we do see another surge or a variant that causes great concern, what do we do to staff up. In the meantime, we're doing now I would say, on average, fewer than 2,000--if not fewer than 1,500--tests a day. We were doing 5,000 tests a day back in January and early February," Schall said. "So we want to make sure we have that testing out there for the public need today, and we also want to make sure we have a partner that's going to be able to support us if we have another spike in the near future."
It's all about balance, Schall said.
"We want individuals to have access to testing. We want them to be safe. We know that there's still a risk out there--it's slowly being reduced, but it's still out there," he said. "But at the same time, we want to be responsible. We have individuals that were probably hypersensitive and getting tested a number of times a week, and we're trying to curb some of that...We just want to make sure that we have accessible testing--no matter somebody's ability to pay for it or not--we have timely testing, and we want to make sure we have the ability to scale up the capacity, if need be."