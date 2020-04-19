Pennsylvania recorded nearly 300 more coronavirus-related deaths Sunday, but the state’s health secretary cautioned that the jump could be deceiving.
The number of deaths in Pennsylvania now stands at at least 1,217, with infections rising to at least 32,537. However, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine pointed out that many of the new deaths Sunday actually happened weeks ago and are just being compiled now.
“These deaths did not happen overnight. They did not all occur in the past 24 hours,” she said.
In fact, Levine said, the state’s aggressive social distancing measures have helped reduce the rate of infection and the number of deaths.
“Our trends are showing that Pennsylvanians’ sacrifice to stay home is working,” she said.
However, she expressed “concern” for the health of people attending a planned protest against social distancing in Harrisburg on Monday. If those people leave their cars, abstain from wearing masks and do things like shake hands, they run the risk of contracting the virus, Levine warned.
She added that, “Any type of relaxation of social distancing will have to go in a slow, progressive fashion.”
In New Jersey, Sunday saw an additional 132 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to at least 4,202. In addition, infections rose by 3,915 from the day prior, taking the total number of Garden State residents who tested positive for COVID-19 to at least 85,301.
Meanwhile, Delaware reported at least 2,538 cases and 67 deaths.
Philadelphia
Philadelphia said Sunday the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the city had risen to 365. The total number of COVID-19 infections in Philadelphia now stands at at least 9,214.
Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said there are indications of a plateau in cases, but warned of that hospitals are filling up and not enough tests are available.
The city has established a number of different locations to ease the crush on hospitals, ranging from quarantine locations for diagnosed but non-symptomatic people in city hotels to a field hospital with medical personnel inside Temple's Liacouras Center.
Montgomery County, PA
Montgomery County reported an additional 116 positive COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths on Saturday, bringing the county-wide total to at least 2739 cases and 155 deaths.
Montgomery County was an early epicenter of COVID-19 disease in the state. Most of those who died had underlying health conditions.