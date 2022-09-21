Delaware State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning death of a man in the Delaware River over the weekend.
Marine rescue units were called out shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, to the Delaware River about three quarters of a mile north of the Delaware Memorial Bridge off of Fox Point State Park.
Troopers said a 66-year old man from Turnersville, New Jersey, fell off the back of a 26-foot cabin cruiser.
He was located in the water a short time later, taken to shore by marine units, and transported to Christiana Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The state medical examiner's office is working to identify the victim and the exact cause of death.
Department of Natural Resources Fish and Wildlife police are assisting in the investigation.