Delaware State Police have released details of a crash Friday afternoon, October 15, 2021, that killed a Wilmington man, and snarled traffic in the Stanton area for hours.
The wreck happened around 3:45 p.m. on Route 7 at old Stanton-Christiana Road south of Delaware Park.
Troopers say a pick up truck slammed into the back of a northbound MG sports car which had stopped for traffic ahead.
The force of the collision sent the small car careening across the southbound lanes of the roadway.
The pick up then hit an attenuator and rolled over.
Police say the 28-year old pick up truck driver crawled out of the wreckage and fled the scene, but was caught a short time later about a half mile from the crash scene.
He's being investigated for DUI. His identity has not been released.
The driver of the MG, 51-year old John Porter, died at Christiana Hospital.
The roadway was closed in both directions for several hours while the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit conducted an investigation.